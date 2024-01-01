$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS Manual
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS Manual
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAB74N0500096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 500096
- Mileage 7,269 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Manual
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5