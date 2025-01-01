$25,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda MX-3
GT
2022 Mazda MX-3
GT
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DRADB9N0101392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
2018 Toyota Camry XLE l Low Km's l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient 80,482 KM $22,395 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GSL Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Good Condition 102,023 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKYl Regularly Servicedl Fuel Efficientl 173,061 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Email Carwise Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Carwise Canada
548-338-6399
2022 Mazda MX-3