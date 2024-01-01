Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous rental</p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

53,186 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7" Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7" Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1717458163
  2. 1717458836
  3. 1717458836
  4. 1717458836
  5. 1717458836
  6. 1717458836
  7. 1717458836
  8. 1717458837
  9. 1717458837
  10. 1717458837
  11. 1717458837
  12. 1717458837
  13. 1717458837
  14. 1717458837
  15. 1717458837
  16. 1717458837
  17. 1717458837
  18. 1717458837
  19. 1717458837
  20. 1717458838
  21. 1717458838
  22. 1717458838
  23. 1717458838
  24. 1717458838
  25. 1717458838
  26. 1717458838
  27. 1717458838
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,186KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG6NG412948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 53,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7" Box BackUpCam 53,186 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XL RegCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XL RegCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 171,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L4cyl RoofNavHeatedSeats&SterringWheel for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L4cyl RoofNavHeatedSeats&SterringWheel 118,013 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic