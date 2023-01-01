2022 RAM 2500

$79,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 1 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10164459

10164459 Stock #: P9583

P9583 VIN: 3C6UR5FL7NG417437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9583

Mileage 4,168 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.