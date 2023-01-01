$79,888+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
LARAMIE | DIESEL | 4X4 | SPORT APP. PKG | 12" NAV
4,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164459
- Stock #: P9583
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL7NG417437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9583
- Mileage 4,168 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
