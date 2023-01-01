Menu
2022 RAM 2500

4,168 KM

Details Features

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

LARAMIE | DIESEL | 4X4 | SPORT APP. PKG | 12" NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 2500

LARAMIE | DIESEL | 4X4 | SPORT APP. PKG | 12" NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164459
  • Stock #: P9583
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL7NG417437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9583
  • Mileage 4,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

