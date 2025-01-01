2022 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just listed, beautiful Corolla, in great condition.  One minor reported accident for on the Carfax, claim amount $1500.  Vehicle will be sold with the Toyota Hubcaps.  Clean inside and out, runs and drives very good.  Powered by a smooth 1.8 L 4-cylinder engine with CVT and delivering impressive fuel economy, this Corolla is ideal for daily driving or commuting.  Safety is a strong point: this model includes Toyota’s advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, reverse Cameras.  Front seats are heated.  </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

108,890 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE l Mint Condition l Heated Seats l Reverse Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13165487

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE l Mint Condition l Heated Seats l Reverse Cam

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1762814339
  2. 1762814339
  3. 1762814339
  4. 1762814339
  5. 1762814339
  6. 1762814339
  7. 1762814339
  8. 1762814339
  9. 1762814339
  10. 1762814339
  11. 1762814339
  12. 1762814339
  13. 1762814339
  14. 1762814339
  15. 1762814339
  16. 1762814339
  17. 1762814339
  18. 1762814339
  19. 1762814339
  20. 1762814339
  21. 1762814339
  22. 1762814339
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE7NP364515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2874
  • Mileage 108,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Just listed, beautiful Corolla, in great condition.  One minor reported accident for on the Carfax, claim amount $1500.  Vehicle will be sold with the Toyota Hubcaps.  Clean inside and out, runs and drives very good.  Powered by a smooth 1.8 L 4-cylinder engine with CVT and delivering impressive fuel economy, this Corolla is ideal for daily driving or commuting.  Safety is a strong point: this model includes Toyota’s advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, reverse Camera's.  Front seats are heated.  

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 KM $8,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Affordable for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Affordable 155,706 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited l AWD l Fully Loaded l Compact SUV for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited l AWD l Fully Loaded l Compact SUV 171,063 KM $18,249 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2022 Toyota Corolla