$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE l Mint Condition l Heated Seats l Reverse Cam
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE l Mint Condition l Heated Seats l Reverse Cam
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2874
- Mileage 108,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, beautiful Corolla, in great condition. One minor reported accident for on the Carfax, claim amount $1500. Vehicle will be sold with the Toyota Hubcaps. Clean inside and out, runs and drives very good. Powered by a smooth 1.8 L 4-cylinder engine with CVT and delivering impressive fuel economy, this Corolla is ideal for daily driving or commuting. Safety is a strong point: this model includes Toyota’s advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, reverse Camera's. Front seats are heated.Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
Email Carwise Canada
Carwise Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-338-6399