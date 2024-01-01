Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION from Right Choice Auto. This pristine white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With only 44,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is practically brand new, and has been meticulously maintained.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, automatic headlights for added safety, and keyless entry for effortless access. The Tiguan also boasts powerful 4MOTION all-wheel drive, making it an excellent choice for handling any weather condition. Plus, youll appreciate the added peace of mind with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

This Volkswagen Tiguan is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience this incredible SUV for yourself.

44,000 KM

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vv0b7ax4nm026461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION from Right Choice Auto. This pristine white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With only 44,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is practically brand new, and has been meticulously maintained.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, automatic headlights for added safety, and keyless entry for effortless access. The Tiguan also boasts powerful 4MOTION all-wheel drive, making it an excellent choice for handling any weather condition. Plus, you'll appreciate the added peace of mind with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

This Volkswagen Tiguan is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience this incredible SUV for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

