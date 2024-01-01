$30,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4Motion
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION from Right Choice Auto. This pristine white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With only 44,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is practically brand new, and has been meticulously maintained.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, automatic headlights for added safety, and keyless entry for effortless access. The Tiguan also boasts powerful 4MOTION all-wheel drive, making it an excellent choice for handling any weather condition. Plus, you'll appreciate the added peace of mind with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
This Volkswagen Tiguan is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. Come visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience this incredible SUV for yourself.
