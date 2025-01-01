2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
<p>Just listed, clean inside and out, runs and drives really well.  2 previous owners, very well serviced, never been in accident.  Will be sold with a second set of alloy wheels and tires.  With its exclusive blackout styling, sporty stance, and refined German engineering, this Tiguan delivers a driving experience that feels both premium and athletic.  AWD making it ideal all year around, retains good value.  </p><p><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Key Features & Tech</span></strong></p><p>2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth, strong, and fuel-efficient performance</p><p>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – Confident grip in every season and condition</p><p>Digital Cockpit – Fully digital driver display with customizable views</p><p>8” Touchscreen with App-Connect – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto standard</p><p>Heated Seats + Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort for Canadian winters</p><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for front passengers</p><p>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start – Convenience made simple</p><p>Power Liftgate – Easy loading and unloading</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Advanced Safety Suite</strong></span></p><p>Adaptive Cruise Control l Blind Spot Monitoring l Lane Assist l Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking l Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p>

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

102,885 KM

$26,299

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition l Clean Carfax

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition l Clean Carfax

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$26,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,885KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX1NM066984

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,885 KM

Just listed, clean inside and out, runs and drives really well.  2 previous owners, very well serviced, never been in accident.  Will be sold with a second set of alloy wheels and tires.  With its exclusive blackout styling, sporty stance, and refined German engineering, this Tiguan delivers a driving experience that feels both premium and athletic.  AWD making it ideal all year around, retains good value.  

Key Features & Tech

2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth, strong, and fuel-efficient performance

4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – Confident grip in every season and condition

Digital Cockpit – Fully digital driver display with customizable views

8” Touchscreen with App-Connect – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto standard

Heated Seats + Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort for Canadian winters

Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for front passengers

Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start – Convenience made simple

Power Liftgate – Easy loading and unloading

Advanced Safety Suite

Adaptive Cruise Control l Blind Spot Monitoring l Lane Assist l Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking l Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
$26,299

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan