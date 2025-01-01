Menu
<p>BEAUTIFUL CAMARO ,460HP WITH SHARKSKIN GREY, LT1,  REDLINE EDITION, RS PACKAGE,10 SPEED AUTOMATIC, DUAL MODE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, POWER SUNROOF, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, CARBON FUEL DOOR ! ONE OWNER , CLEAN CARFAX HAS NEVER SEEN RAIN OR SNOW. </p><p> </p><p>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

7,438 KM

12292656

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
7,438KM
VIN 1G1FF1R73P0144269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0144269
  • Mileage 7,438 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL CAMARO ,460HP WITH SHARKSKIN GREY, LT1,  REDLINE EDITION, RS PACKAGE,10 SPEED AUTOMATIC, DUAL MODE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, POWER SUNROOF, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, CARBON FUEL DOOR ! ONE OWNER , CLEAN CARFAX HAS NEVER SEEN RAIN OR SNOW. 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 

 Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

A50
GXD
J6F
WBL
WRS
Y3W

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

