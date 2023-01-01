2023 Chevrolet Corvette

$134,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10049715

10049715 Stock #: 110477

110477 VIN: 1G1YB2D42P5110477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110477

Mileage 2,490 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.