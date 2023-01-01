Menu
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2,490 KM

$134,988

+ tax & licensing
$134,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Coupe 2LT

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Coupe 2LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$134,988

+ taxes & licensing

2,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049715
  • Stock #: 110477
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D42P5110477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110477
  • Mileage 2,490 KM

Vehicle Description

The C8 Corvette provides thrilling performance that easily matches its exotic car style.

Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, GT1 Seats, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Silver Aluminum Wheels, Black Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Power Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Carbon Fiber Removeable Roof, Carbon Flash Low-Profile Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter, Carbon Flash Badge Package, & Carbon Flash Vents.

The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 490 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

This bright colour is Amplify Orange Tintcoat and is paired with the Jet Black Interior.

2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener.

Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, Rear Park Assist, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls.

The V8 Engine delivers thrilling Acceleration, & the Mid-Engine layout translates to outstanding Handling without sacrificing Comfort. The Mid-Engined layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield & across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes.

Includes a clean Carfax with only 2500kms! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!




CarFax:place website link here Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

