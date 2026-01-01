2023 Chevrolet Corvette

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<p>Carfax: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=QEcFaHz9AdbikiEv%2FUlLRFZUZJo3h5sw>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=QEcFaHz9AdbikiEv%2FUlLRFZUZJo3h5sw</a></p><p></p><p>Check us out on youtube: click here</p><p>Like us on Facebook: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</p><p>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</p><p>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</p><p>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</p><p>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</p><p>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</p><p><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=http://Munromotors.com>Munromotors.com</a></p><p>Email: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></a></p><p>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</p><p>Delivery is available. Ask for details</p><p>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

13,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Watch This Vehicle
14419383

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC3D41P5115219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P5115219
  • Mileage 13,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=QEcFaHz9AdbikiEv%2FUlLRFZUZJo3h5sw

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
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226-212-5061

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Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2023 Chevrolet Corvette