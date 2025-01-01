Menu
2023 Chevrolet Express

28,400 KM

Details Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500 RWD 6.6L8cylGas 12 Passenger BackUpCam

12436774

2023 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500 RWD 6.6L8cylGas 12 Passenger BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GAZGLF73P1223073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 28,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
On Star
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Comfort

REAR HEAT & AIR

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Driver Information Controls
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 Chevrolet Express