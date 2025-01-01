$62,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express
LS 3500 RWD 6.6L8cylGas 12 Passenger BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
28,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GAZGLF73P1223073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 28,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
On Star
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
REAR HEAT & AIR
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Driver Information Controls
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory Remote Engine Start
