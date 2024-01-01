Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous rental</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,587 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1730246809
  2. 1730246809
  3. 1730246598
  4. 1730246599
  5. 1730246599
  6. 1730246598
  7. 1730246798
  8. 1730246798
  9. 1730246798
  10. 1730246799
  11. 1730246798
  12. 1730246799
  13. 1730246798
  14. 1730246799
  15. 1730246800
  16. 1730246800
  17. 1730246800
  18. 1730246800
  19. 1730246800
  20. 1730246800
  21. 1730246800
  22. 1730246800
  23. 1730246801
  24. 1730246599
  25. 1730246798
  26. 1730246801
  27. 1730246798
  28. 1730246798
  29. 1730246798
  30. 1730246799
  31. 1730246799
  32. 1730246799
  33. 1730246799
  34. 1730246799
  35. 1730246799
  36. 1730246800
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,587KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED2PG351650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 18,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam 176,505 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 2WD 2.7L6cyl 6'5
2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 2WD 2.7L6cyl 6'5"Box Remote Start 182,449 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 67,413 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500