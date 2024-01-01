$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,587KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCNAAED2PG351650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 18,587 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam 176,505 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 2WD 2.7L6cyl 6'5"Box Remote Start 182,449 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 67,413 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500