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2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,072 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
14005428

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED1PG340039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 30,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
140" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX

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519-752-4535

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500