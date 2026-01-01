$36,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED1PG340039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 30,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
140" Wheel Base
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500