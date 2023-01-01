Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

13,604 KM

Details Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom CrewCab 4x4 6.6L Diesel 6.5ftBox

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom CrewCab 4x4 6.6L Diesel 6.5ftBox

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290696
  • Stock #: 9033
  • VIN: 2GC4YMEY4P1713353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Roof Marker Lamps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Exhaust Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package
Back Up Trailer Assist
6.5'Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

