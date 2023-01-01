$79,995+ tax & licensing
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom CrewCab 4x4 6.6L Diesel 6.5ftBox
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
13,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10290696
- Stock #: 9033
- VIN: 2GC4YMEY4P1713353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 13,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Roof Marker Lamps
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Exhaust Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package
Back Up Trailer Assist
6.5'Box
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
