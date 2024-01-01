Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

38,773 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCabZ71 4x4 6.6LDiesel8ftBox HeatedSeats

11955786

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCabZ71 4x4 6.6LDiesel8ftBox HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,773KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1YNEY7PF134049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
GPS From Telematics
8ft Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
Goose Neck 5th Wheel Ready

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
