$69,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CrewCabZ71 4x4 6.6LDiesel8ftBox HeatedSeats
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CrewCabZ71 4x4 6.6LDiesel8ftBox HeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,773KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GC1YNEY7PF134049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,773 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
GPS From Telematics
8ft Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
Goose Neck 5th Wheel Ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 3.5L6cyl 6'5"Box BackUpCam 122,138 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 39,836 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 2.0L4cyl Nav RemoteStart HeatedSeats 136,611 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500