Previous rental

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

70,581 KM

Details

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCab 4WD 6.6L8cylGas 6'7"Box 159"WB

13189102

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCab 4WD 6.6L8cylGas 6'7"Box 159"WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC4YNE78P1727267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500