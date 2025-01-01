$53,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CrewCab 4WD 6.6L8cylGas 6'7"Box 159"WB
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC4YNE78P1727267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
