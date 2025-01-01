$45,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK9PDD28303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 67,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
