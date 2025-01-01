Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

67,700 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB

12410610

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK9PDD28303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway