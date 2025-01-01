Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

78,620 KM

Details

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB

13102811

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK5PDD24779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 78,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
