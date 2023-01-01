Menu
2023 Ford Explorer

7,908 KM

Details Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2023 Ford Explorer

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183395
  • Stock #: 3F16375A
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH5PGA47183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

