$52,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2023 Ford Explorer
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
7,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183395
- Stock #: 3F16375A
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH5PGA47183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2