$65,609+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD Reg Cab 6.5' Box
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD Reg Cab 6.5' Box
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$65,609
+ taxes & licensing
12KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTMF1E53PKF62824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # KF62824
- Mileage 12 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brant County Ford
2015 Ford F-150 2WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT 268,598 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC 48,888 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 104,589 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brant County Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$65,609
+ taxes & licensing
Brant County Ford
866-229-5207
2023 Ford F-150