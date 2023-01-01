Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

12 KM

Details Features

$65,609

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Reg Cab 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Reg Cab 6.5' Box

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1703951776
  2. 1703951777
  3. 1703951775
  4. 1703951777
  5. 1703951776
  6. 1703951775
  7. 1703951776
  8. 1703951775
  9. 1703951775
  10. 1703951775
  11. 1703951773
  12. 1703951767
  13. 1703951768
  14. 1703951769
  15. 1703951773
  16. 1703951777
Contact Seller

$65,609

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12KM
Used
VIN 1FTMF1E53PKF62824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # KF62824
  • Mileage 12 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2015 Ford F-150 2WD SUPERCAB 163
2015 Ford F-150 2WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT 268,598 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC 48,888 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 104,589 KM $43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,609

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150