Demonstrator Vehicle 

KEY FEATURES: 2023 F150 XLT, 4x4, Crew Cab, long box, Grey, Darkslate Cloth interior, 3.5L V6 engine Ecoboost, 10-speed automatic transmission, 301a XLT/XTR, 17 inch aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, SYNC, power windows , power locks and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2023 Ford F-150

13,244 KM

Details Description Features

$59,925

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,925

+ taxes & licensing

13,244KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E80PFC66560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,925

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 Ford F-150