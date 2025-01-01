$45,598+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
JUST ARRIVED! |LARIAT|MOONROOF|NO ACCIDENTS|
2023 Ford F-150
JUST ARRIVED! |LARIAT|MOONROOF|NO ACCIDENTS|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$45,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FA23540
- Mileage 220,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD | 3.5L EcoBoost V6 | Luxury, Power & Capability in One
Built to impress and engineered to perform, this 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine delivers a premium driving experience with unmatched capability. With twin-turbocharged power and advanced towing features, its ideal for hauling, highway cruising, or navigating through tough Canadian terrain.
The Lariat trim brings upscale comfort and modern technology to this rugged workhorse. With bold styling, chrome exterior accents, and 20 alloy wheels, the F-150 Lariat commands attention wherever it goes. Inside, the spacious SuperCrew cab offers heated and ventilated leather seats, a 12 touchscreen with SYNC 4, and a B&O premium sound system turning every drive into a luxury experience.
Performance & Capability:
3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine up to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque
10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth, efficient power delivery
Intelligent 4WD System take on any weather or terrain
Trailer Tow Package ideal for RVs, boats, or equipment
Pro Trailer Backup Assist & Integrated Brake Controller
Interior & Tech:
Lariat Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
12 Digital Productivity Screen
SYNC 4 with 12 Touchscreen Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Control
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Remote Start & Push-Button Ignition
Power Adjustable Pedals, Driver Memory Settings, and Ambient Lighting
Safety & Convenience:
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 Adaptive Cruise, Lane Centering, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist
360-Degree Camera with Split-View Display
Reverse Sensing System
LED Headlights and Taillights
Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step
This 2023 F-150 Lariat with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 combines high-end comfort with hardworking performance. Whether you're heading to the cottage, hauling your trailer, or cruising the highway in style, this truck is built to do it alland do it well.
?? Contact us today to schedule your test drive!
Financing options available
Trade-ins welcome
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
