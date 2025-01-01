Menu
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD | 3.5L EcoBoost V6 | Luxury, Power & Capability in One Built to impress and engineered to perform, this 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine delivers a premium driving experience with unmatched capability. With twin-turbocharged power and advanced towing features, its ideal for hauling, highway cruising, or navigating through tough Canadian terrain. The Lariat trim brings upscale comfort and modern technology to this rugged workhorse. With bold styling, chrome exterior accents, and 20 alloy wheels, the F-150 Lariat commands attention wherever it goes. Inside, the spacious SuperCrew cab offers heated and ventilated leather seats, a 12 touchscreen with SYNC 4, and a B&O premium sound system turning every drive into a luxury experience. Performance & Capability: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine up to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque 10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth, efficient power delivery Intelligent 4WD System take on any weather or terrain Trailer Tow Package ideal for RVs, boats, or equipment Pro Trailer Backup Assist & Integrated Brake Controller Interior & Tech: Lariat Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated/Ventilated Front Seats 12 Digital Productivity Screen SYNC 4 with 12 Touchscreen Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Control B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Remote Start & Push-Button Ignition Power Adjustable Pedals, Driver Memory Settings, and Ambient Lighting Safety & Convenience: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 Adaptive Cruise, Lane Centering, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist 360-Degree Camera with Split-View Display Reverse Sensing System LED Headlights and Taillights Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step This 2023 F-150 Lariat with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 combines high-end comfort with hardworking performance. Whether youre heading to the cottage, hauling your trailer, or cruising the highway in style, this truck is built to do it alland do it well.

2023 Ford F-150

220,399 KM

$45,598

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Used
220,399KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87PFA23540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FA23540
  • Mileage 220,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD | 3.5L EcoBoost V6 | Luxury, Power & Capability in One

Built to impress and engineered to perform, this 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine delivers a premium driving experience with unmatched capability. With twin-turbocharged power and advanced towing features, its ideal for hauling, highway cruising, or navigating through tough Canadian terrain.

The Lariat trim brings upscale comfort and modern technology to this rugged workhorse. With bold styling, chrome exterior accents, and 20 alloy wheels, the F-150 Lariat commands attention wherever it goes. Inside, the spacious SuperCrew cab offers heated and ventilated leather seats, a 12 touchscreen with SYNC 4, and a B&O premium sound system turning every drive into a luxury experience.

Performance & Capability:

3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine up to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque

10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth, efficient power delivery

Intelligent 4WD System take on any weather or terrain

Trailer Tow Package ideal for RVs, boats, or equipment

Pro Trailer Backup Assist & Integrated Brake Controller

Interior & Tech:

Lariat Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated/Ventilated Front Seats

12 Digital Productivity Screen

SYNC 4 with 12 Touchscreen Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Control

B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Remote Start & Push-Button Ignition

Power Adjustable Pedals, Driver Memory Settings, and Ambient Lighting

Safety & Convenience:

Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 Adaptive Cruise, Lane Centering, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist

360-Degree Camera with Split-View Display

Reverse Sensing System

LED Headlights and Taillights

Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step

This 2023 F-150 Lariat with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 combines high-end comfort with hardworking performance. Whether you're heading to the cottage, hauling your trailer, or cruising the highway in style, this truck is built to do it alland do it well.

?? Contact us today to schedule your test drive!
Financing options available
Trade-ins welcome

