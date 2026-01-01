Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

43,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
13479130

2023 Ford F-150

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 13479130
  2. 13479130
  3. 13479130
  4. 13479130
  5. 13479130
  6. 13479130
  7. 13479130
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKE42393

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KE42393A
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2025 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 360 BCK UP CAM |TONNEAU COVER | LEATHER | for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 360 BCK UP CAM |TONNEAU COVER | LEATHER | 11,147 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max Platinum for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 158,947 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | WELL MAINTAINED! for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | WELL MAINTAINED! 152,162 KM $10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 Ford F-150