$99,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Platinum
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$99,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357902
- Stock #: WG03820
- VIN: 1FT6W1EV2PWG03820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WG03820
- Mileage 561 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2023 F150 Lighting full electric, Platinum, White, Dual motor, Extended range, AWD, Crew cab, black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 710a package, B&O sound, 12inch touch screen, Memory seats with pedals memory, BLIS, 20” aluminum wheels, 360 cam, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, onboard scales, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Ford pass, Lane keep system, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.