2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10357902

10357902 Stock #: WG03820

WG03820 VIN: 1FT6W1EV2PWG03820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # WG03820

Mileage 561 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.