2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

561 KM

$99,999

+ tax & licensing
$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Platinum

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1693345932
  2. 1693345935
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

561KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10357902
  Stock #: WG03820
  VIN: 1FT6W1EV2PWG03820

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # WG03820
  Mileage 561 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2023 F150 Lighting full electric, Platinum, White, Dual motor, Extended range, AWD, Crew cab, black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 710a package, B&O sound, 12inch touch screen, Memory seats with pedals memory, BLIS, 20" aluminum wheels, 360 cam, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, onboard scales, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Ford pass, Lane keep system,  rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

