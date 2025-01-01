Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MAVERICK XLT | FWD | HYRBID | ONE OWNER  | LOCAL TRADE IN | CLEAN CARFAX |</p><p> </p><p>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</p><p> </p>

2023 Ford MAVERICK

58,987 KM

Details Description Features

$31,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT | FWD | HYRBID |

Watch This Vehicle
12198721

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT | FWD | HYRBID |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1739978807
  2. 1739978807
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,987KM
VIN 3FTTW8E37PRA14968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Navy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA14868
  • Mileage 58,987 KM

Vehicle Description

MAVERICK XLT | FWD | HYRBID | ONE OWNER  | LOCAL TRADE IN | CLEAN CARFAX |

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX | STEALTH | 303A | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX | STEALTH | 303A | 103,075 KM $59,598 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van | CARGO 2500 | GAS | RWD | for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van | CARGO 2500 | GAS | RWD | 225,223 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape HYBRID | FWD | SEL | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Escape HYBRID | FWD | SEL | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | 56,545 KM $27,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK