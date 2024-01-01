$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Used
15,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU5PMA60142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Munro Motors
