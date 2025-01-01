Menu
Previous rental

2023 GMC Savana

15,566 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Savana

LT 3500 RWD 4.3L6cyl 15Passenger 155"WB BackUpCam

13050518

2023 GMC Savana

LT 3500 RWD 4.3L6cyl 15Passenger 155"WB BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,566KM
VIN 1GJZ7PFP5P1157391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 15,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
On Star
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Comfort

REAR HEAT & AIR

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$59,995

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 GMC Savana