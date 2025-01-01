$59,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Savana
LT 3500 RWD 4.3L6cyl 15Passenger 155"WB BackUpCam
2023 GMC Savana
LT 3500 RWD 4.3L6cyl 15Passenger 155"WB BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,566KM
VIN 1GJZ7PFP5P1157391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 15
- Mileage 15,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
On Star
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
REAR HEAT & AIR
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2023 GMC Savana LT 3500 RWD 4.3L6cyl 15Passenger 155"WB BackUpCam 15,566 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TrailBoss CrewCab4x4Z71 3.0L6cylDiesel 6'7"Box 12,264 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Colorado WT CrewCab 2WD 3.6L6cyl 5ftBox BackUpCam 36,382 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 GMC Savana