$42,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana 2500
CargoVan RWD 4.3L6cyl Gas 135"WB BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
27,170KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP7P1161546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 27,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
On Star
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Driver Information Controls
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
