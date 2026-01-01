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<p>Lease return</p>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

46,901 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro 4WD CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
14128108

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro 4WD CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,901KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTPUAEK8PG106981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
157" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX

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519-752-4535

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$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 GMC Sierra 1500