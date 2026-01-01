$39,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro 4WD CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro 4WD CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,901KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTPUAEK8PG106981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
157" Wheel Base
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2023 GMC Sierra 1500