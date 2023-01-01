Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai KONA

1,833 KM

Details Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA

2023 Hyundai KONA

N LINE | AWD | 10.25" NAVIGATION | ONLY 1,833KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

N LINE | AWD | 10.25" NAVIGATION | ONLY 1,833KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9640204
  2. 9640204
  3. 9640204
  4. 9640204
  5. 9640204
  6. 9640204
  7. 9640204
  8. 9640204
  9. 9640204
  10. 9640204
  11. 9640204
  12. 9640204
  13. 9640204
  14. 9640204
  15. 9640204
  16. 9640204
  17. 9640204
  18. 9640204
  19. 9640204
  20. 9640204
  21. 9640204
  22. 9640204
  23. 9640204
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640204
  • Stock #: W4812
  • VIN: KM8K3CA30PU990060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4812
  • Mileage 1,833 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 52,954 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2011 Buick LaCrosse ...
 155,927 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 139,848 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory