2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,718 KM

Details Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

LIMITED | 4X4 | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG | NAV |ALPINE

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

41,718KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

