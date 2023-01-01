$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-LINE| AWD | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | REDESIGNED!
543KM
Used
- Stock #: P9867
- VIN: KNDPUCAF4P7201456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 543 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2