2023 Lincoln Aviator

17,994 KM

$91,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17,994KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930122
  • Stock #: GL03058
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC2PGL03058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,994 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator vehicle 


KEY FEATURES: 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Reserve, AWD,3.0L v6 engine twin turbo, Black, Roast  leather interior, power Twin moonroof, heated&Cooled seats, navigation, wireless charging pad, 22 inch wheels, Handling package, Heated steering wheel, 22 high gloss wheel, revel audio package, trailer hitch, BLIS, Lane keeping system, SYNC3 Remote start, rear backup camera,  sync, power windows power locks loaded and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Cross-Traffic Alert

Buy From Home Available

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
