2023 MINI Cooper

1,832 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 MINI Cooper

2023 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works

2023 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080231
  • Stock #: 2T24273
  • VIN: WMW73DH02P2T24273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,832 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2023 MINI John Cooper Works, Grey, Red roof, 2.0 Engine, Advanced Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, MINI Connected XL App Integration, Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddles, Driving Assistant, Park Assistant (Front/Rear), Sirius Satellite Radio, Apple Car Play Preparation, Wireless Devise Charging, navigation, Full Digital Instrument Display, Panoramic Sunroof, John Cooper Works - Piano Black Exterior


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

