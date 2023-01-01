2023 Nissan Kicks

Listing ID: 10407006

10407006 Stock #: P9880

P9880 VIN: 3N1CP5DV0PL562721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9880

Mileage 246 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Bose Sound System Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.