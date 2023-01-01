Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

112 KM

Details Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

PLATINUM | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

2023 Nissan Rogue

PLATINUM | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10406994
  • Stock #: P9877
  • VIN: JN8BT3DD9PW318998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9877
  • Mileage 112 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

