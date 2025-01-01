Menu
<p><span style=color:black>Vehicle Highlights include: Macan S, AWD, Premium Plus Package, 21 Inch Black RS Spyder Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Panoramic Roof, LED Headlights, 360 Surround Camera, Adaptive Air Suspension, Lane Change Assist, 14 Way Power Front Seats, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver/Passenger Memory Package, Porsche Crest in Headrests, BOSE Surround Sound System, Navigation, Sport Mode, Power Liftgate, Dash Clock, Pebble Grey Seat Belts, Exterior Colour Side Blades, & Carpeted Mats.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>The 2023 Porsche Macan S represents the perfect intersection of athleticism, refinement, and everyday versatility. As the sportiest offering in the compact luxury SUV segment, the Macan S doesnt just wear the Porsche badge it earns it with every corner carved, every throttle pressed, and every mile traveled. In a world where many SUVs prioritize comfort over character, the Macan S delivers both, staying true to the brands motorsport DNA while accommodating real-world needs.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Under the hood, the 2023 Macan S is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6, producing 375 horsepower. Mated to Porsches quick-shifting 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, the Macan S delivers a 0100 km/h time of just 4.8 seconds. Top speed comes in at 259 km/h not stats you typically associate with a compact SUV, but then again, this isnt your typical SUV.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>The Chalk exterior paint adds an air of exclusivity and modernity. A soft, matte-inspired shade of gray with subtle warmth, it shifts tone depending on lighting conditions, highlighting the Macans muscular lines and signature Porsche curves. Its a color that looks both performance-focused and premium understated, yet bold in all the right ways.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Inside, the cabin is finished in Black leather, creating a clean and timeless contrast with the Chalk exterior.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>What makes the Macan S stand out is not just straight-line speed, but its chassis tuning and handling balance. The car features Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and torque vectoring, allowing it to remain composed and sharp through tight corners behaving more like a hot hatch than a high-riding utility vehicle. Whether youre navigating mountain switchbacks or just taking the long way home, the Macan S rewards spirited driving without sacrificing comfort.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>The interior is exactly what youd expect from Porsche: clean, upscale, and driver-focused. In the 2023 model, the Macans cabin has been updated with a revised center console, featuring a modernized touch-sensitive control panel that blends tech with tactile feedback. The 10.9-inch high-resolution touchscreen runs Porsche Communication Management (PCM), offering seamless integration with Apple CarPlay, Navigation, and a customizable interface. A 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, heated sport seats.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>In the rear, the Macan S remains practical, with split-folding rear seats and ample cargo space for a weekend getaway or everyday errands. The ride quality remains smooth and composed, thanks in part to standard active suspension dampers and intelligent drive modes that adapt the cars behavior to your mood or environment.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Visually, the 2023 Macan S is as handsome as ever, wearing Porsches latest design updates with confidence. Signature 4-point LED headlights, sculpted body lines, and the distinctive full-width rear light bar give the Macan S an aggressive stance without resorting to flash. Subtle S badging and large alloy wheels complete the performance look, while offering room for personal expression through Porsches extensive customization options.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>The 2023 Porsche Macan S isn't just a great performance SUV it's a true Porsche, engineered to thrill without compromising luxury or livability. Its the compact SUV for drivers who still care about how a car feels behind the wheel, even when theres luggage in the back and a second row in use. And in todays world of increasingly sterile crossovers, that makes the Macan S something genuinely special.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Low kms & a Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, it is in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!</span></p><p></p><p>Carfax: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=hNyYccFaw5fnwPxVUclYqPngUrEPGP4K>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=hNyYccFaw5fnwPxVUclYqPngUrEPGP4K</a></p><p>Check us out on youtube: click here</p><p>Like us on Facebook: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</p><p>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</p><p>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</p><p>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</p><p>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</p><p>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</p><p><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=http://Munromotors.com>Munromotors.com</a></p><p>Email: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></a></p><p>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</p><p>Delivery is available. Ask for details</p><p>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</p>

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

$74,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PLB39682
  • Mileage 47,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms & a Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, it is in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=hNyYccFaw5fnwPxVUclYqPngUrEPGP4K

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
2023 Porsche Macan