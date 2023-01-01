2023 RAM 1500

$137,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 0 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10164468

10164468 Stock #: 530686

530686 VIN: 1C6SRFU93PN530686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 530686

Mileage 5,072 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.