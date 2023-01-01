Menu
2023 RAM 1500

5,072 KM

$137,888

+ tax & licensing
$137,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2023 RAM 1500

2023 RAM 1500

TRX | 4X4 | CARBON FIBER PKG |PANO ROOF |LVL 2 PKG

2023 RAM 1500

TRX | 4X4 | CARBON FIBER PKG |PANO ROOF |LVL 2 PKG

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$137,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164468
  • Stock #: 530686
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU93PN530686

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 530686
  • Mileage 5,072 KM

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Power Steering

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Bluetooth

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Leather Wrap Wheel

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

