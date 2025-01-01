Menu
<p>Heated Seats & Steering  Wheel </p>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

24,796 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK CREWCAB 4X4 5.7L Hemi 5'7" BOX

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK CREWCAB 4X4 5.7L Hemi 5'7" BOX

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT3PS597453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering  Wheel 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2023 RAM 1500 Classic