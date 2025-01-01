Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous rental</p>

2023 RAM ProMaster

69,164 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof CargoVan 159" WB 3.6L BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12414921

2023 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof CargoVan 159" WB 3.6L BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1744761236
  2. 1744761236
  3. 1744761236
  4. 1744761236
  5. 1744761236
  6. 1744761236
  7. 1744761236
  8. 1744761237
  9. 1744761237
  10. 1744761237
  11. 1744761237
  12. 1744761237
  13. 1744761237
  14. 1744761237
  15. 1744761237
  16. 1744761237
  17. 1744761238
  18. 1744761238
  19. 1744761238
  20. 1744761238
  21. 1744761238
  22. 1744761238
  23. 1744761238
  24. 1744761239
  25. 1744761239
  26. 1744761239
  27. 1744761239
  28. 1744761239
  29. 1744761239
  30. 1744761240
  31. 1744761240
  32. 1744761240
  33. 1744761240
  34. 1744761240
  35. 1744761240
  36. 1744761240
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,164KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDG3PE528079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 69,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB 67,700 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 70,247 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CrewCab 4x4 6.2L8cyl LeatherHeatedNav 6'7
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CrewCab 4x4 6.2L8cyl LeatherHeatedNav 6'7"Box 176,363 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2023 RAM ProMaster