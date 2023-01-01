$39,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru BRZ
SPORT-TECH MANUAL
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
773KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10472691
- Stock #: P9936
- VIN: JF1ZDBE17P9705009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 773 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2