2023 Subaru BRZ

773 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SPORT-TECH MANUAL

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472691
  • Stock #: P9936
  • VIN: JF1ZDBE17P9705009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P9936
  • Mileage 773 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

