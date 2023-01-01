2023 Subaru BRZ

Listing ID: 10472691

10472691 Stock #: P9936

P9936 VIN: JF1ZDBE17P9705009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P9936

Mileage 773 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.