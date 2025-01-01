$51,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the future of driving with the 2023 Tesla Model Y, available now at Munro Motors in Brantford. This all-electric, long-range crossover SUV is packed with cutting-edge features, luxurious details, and exhilarating performance. The Model Y isnt just a car; its an experience that redefines what a vehicle can be.
Finished in a stunning Midnight Silver Metallic paint, the 2023 Tesla Model Y exudes a refined and modern aesthetic thats sure to turn heads wherever you go. The deep metallic color offers a sophisticated yet bold appearance, while the 19" Gemini Light Wheels add a touch of elegance and performance to the overall look.
Tesla is known for creating high-performance electric vehicles, and the Model Y is no exception. With the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration, this SUV provides exceptional traction, stability, and acceleration, regardless of the driving conditions. Whether navigating through wet weather or cruising on a clear highway, the Model Y ensures smooth, responsive handling and an enjoyable driving experience.
Couple that with an impressive range on a single charge, and youre ready for longer trips with fewer stops. The Model Ys electric powertrain is designed for efficiency without compromising on performance offering the perfect balance for both city drives and weekend getaways.
The 2023 Model Y is equipped with Tesla's Autopilot system, bringing you closer to fully autonomous driving. With advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking, Autopilot significantly reduces the stress of long trips and everyday commuting. For those seeking even more advanced capabilities, Tesla offers the option to upgrade to Full Self-Driving, a feature that promises even greater automation and convenience.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a luxurious and spacious five-seat interior that combines comfort with high-tech features. The all-black premium interior is designed for both elegance and practicality, featuring plush seating and premium materials throughout. The minimalist design creates a calming atmosphere, while the 15-inch central touchscreen provides control of almost every aspect of the vehicle from navigation to entertainment to climate control.
With ample legroom and comfortable seating, the Model Y ensures that both drivers and passengers will enjoy a premium ride every time they step inside.
Experience the thrill of instant acceleration with Teslas Acceleration Boost feature. This upgrade enhances the Model Ys already impressive speed and responsiveness, allowing you to go from 0 to 60 mph faster than ever before. Whether you're merging onto a highway or simply enjoying a burst of power on a winding road, the Acceleration Boost takes your driving experience to the next level.
The 2023 Model Y is not just about performance and luxury; its also built for versatility. With the included tow hitch, you can easily tow a variety of recreational items, from small trailers to boats, making it the perfect vehicle for weekend adventures. Whether its for a family road trip or transporting outdoor gear, the Model Ys practicality knows no bounds.
At Munro Motors, we are committed to providing an outstanding car-buying experience. Our knowledgeable team is ready to assist you every step of the way, from answering questions to helping you find the perfect financing option. Purchasing the 2023 Tesla Model Y from Munro Motors means youre not only getting an exceptional vehicle but also a smooth, hassle-free process.
Dont miss out on the chance to own the 2023 Tesla Model Y a true game-changer in the world of electric vehicles. Visit Munro Motors today to take this stunning Midnight Silver Metallic Model Y for a test drive and experience the future of driving firsthand. With unbeatable features like Autopilot, a five-seat interior, and long-range all-wheel drive, the Model Y is ready to redefine your expectations of what a car can do.
Drive into the future with Tesla and Munro Motors where innovation, luxury, and performance meet.
Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details
