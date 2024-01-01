Menu
<p>LOCAL TRADE IN ! ONLY 47,022 KMS !</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV with all the features you need? Look no further than this 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD from Brant County Ford! This sleek black SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and practicality. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable ride on any terrain. The RAV4 LE AWD is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. With only 47,022km on the odometer, this RAV4 is practically brand new.</p><p>Step inside and experience the spacious and well-appointed interior. The RAV4 boasts comfortable bucket seats, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a customized driving experience. Stay connected and informed with features like cruise control, automatic headlights, and a rear window defroster.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this RAV4 stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience peace of mind on any road with the RAV4s dependable AWD system.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes to keep you safe.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to foggy mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your RAV4 with the push of a button for effortless access.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly control your windows with the touch of a button, adding comfort and convenience to every ride.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a practically new RAV4. Visit Brant County Ford today to take this stunning SUV for a test drive!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

47,022 KM

$35,598

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,022KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6PC363813

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,022 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$35,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2023 Toyota RAV4