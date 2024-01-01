$35,598+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$35,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,022 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL TRADE IN ! ONLY 47,022 KMS !
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV with all the features you need? Look no further than this 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD from Brant County Ford! This sleek black SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and practicality. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable ride on any terrain. The RAV4 LE AWD is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. With only 47,022km on the odometer, this RAV4 is practically brand new.
Step inside and experience the spacious and well-appointed interior. The RAV4 boasts comfortable bucket seats, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a customized driving experience. Stay connected and informed with features like cruise control, automatic headlights, and a rear window defroster.
Here are 5 features that truly make this RAV4 stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience peace of mind on any road with the RAV4's dependable AWD system.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes to keep you safe.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to foggy mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your RAV4 with the push of a button for effortless access.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly control your windows with the touch of a button, adding comfort and convenience to every ride.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a practically new RAV4. Visit Brant County Ford today to take this stunning SUV for a test drive!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
