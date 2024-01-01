$64,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$64,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W054407
- Mileage 4,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience a driving sensation like no other? The 2023 Toyota Supra GR Premium is here to redefine your expectations of performance and luxury. With its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and exhilarating power, this iconic sports car is engineered for those who crave precision, style, and adrenaline. Lets dive into what makes the Supra GR Premium the ultimate choice for driving enthusiasts.
The Supra immediately captivates with its aggressive, aerodynamic design. Its low, wide stance and sleek lines are not just for show; they enhance stability and performance at high speeds. The signature LED headlights, bold grille, and dynamic curves create a powerful presence on the road, ensuring that you not only drive fast but also look good doing it.
At the heart of the Supra GR Premium lies a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering a thrilling 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that offers seamless shifts and rapid acceleration. Whether youre navigating winding roads or hitting the track, the Supras rear-wheel-drive layout and adaptive suspension system provide precise handling and a connected feel with the road.
The Nocturnal paint option is more than just a color; its an expression of refined style and boldness. This deep, rich shade of black catches the light in a way that highlights the Supras aerodynamic curves and aggressive stance. Whether under the city lights or on a moonlit drive, Nocturnal adds an extra layer of mystery and allure, ensuring you stand out wherever you go.
Step inside and youll find a cabin that seamlessly blends sportiness with luxury. The driver-focused cockpit features a high-resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen display with the latest Toyota infotainment system, offering intuitive controls and connectivity options. The premium audio system, black leather-trimmed seats, and customizable ambient lighting create an environment thats as comfortable as it is exciting.
The Toyota Supra has a storied history that dates back to the 1970s, and the 2023 GR Premium continues this legacy with modern innovation and relentless performance. Every curve and component of the Supra is a testament to Toyotas dedication to crafting a world-class sports car that stands out in a crowded field.
The 2023 Toyota Supra GR Premium is more than just a car; its a statement. Its a declaration of your passion for driving and a promise of an unparalleled experience every time you get behind the wheel. Dont settle for ordinary when you can own a piece of automotive excellence.
Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=t9SA6WRhsBnTOgWHhNHkWv+nMMr5DfC4
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g9FiLULk2U
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.
In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
