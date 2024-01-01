Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD, now available at Brant County Ford! This powerful pickup truck is built to handle any challenge, whether its hauling gear for your next adventure or navigating the daily grind. With its 6-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth, confident performance on and off the road.</p><p>This Tacoma TRD comes loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and connected. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Tacoma is ready for anything you throw at it, offering a blend of capability and comfort thats sure to impress.</p><p>Here are five of this Tacoma TRDs most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Power through any situation with ease.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>TRD Trim:</strong> Experience the added off-road capabilities and rugged styling of the TRD package.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for worry-free access to your truck.</li></ul><p>Visit Brant County Ford today to see this 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD for yourself. You wont be disappointed!</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

$52,999

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1730124878
  2. 1730124885
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN5PT019040

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T019040
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
