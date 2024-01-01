$52,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
2023 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T019040
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD, now available at Brant County Ford! This powerful pickup truck is built to handle any challenge, whether it's hauling gear for your next adventure or navigating the daily grind. With its 6-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth, confident performance on and off the road.
This Tacoma TRD comes loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and connected. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Tacoma is ready for anything you throw at it, offering a blend of capability and comfort that's sure to impress.
Here are five of this Tacoma TRD's most sizzling features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence.
- 6-Cylinder Engine: Power through any situation with ease.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- TRD Trim: Experience the added off-road capabilities and rugged styling of the TRD package.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for worry-free access to your truck.
Visit Brant County Ford today to see this 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
