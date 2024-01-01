$27,598+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$27,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M355401
- Mileage 21,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for everyday adventures? Look no further than this sleek 2023 Volkswagen Taos TRENDLINE, now available at Brant County Ford! With its crisp white exterior and modern grey interior, this Taos is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This well-maintained vehicle boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for smooth and confident handling. With only 21,349km on the odometer, this Taos is practically brand new!
Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with keyless entry and power windows, and enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
This Taos is packed with features that make it the perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone looking for a reliable and stylish ride. Come down to Brant County Ford today and experience the Taos for yourself!
Here are five sizzling features:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even in the coldest weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Taos with the touch of a button for added convenience.
- Power Windows: Roll down the windows and let the fresh air in.
- Anti-lock Brakes: Enjoy added safety with a braking system designed for optimal stopping power.
- Traction Control: Maintain your grip on the road even in challenging conditions.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
