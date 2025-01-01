Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,051 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'7"Box HeatedSeats

13059305

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'7"Box HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,051KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCUDDEDXR1215461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 41,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
5'7" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

