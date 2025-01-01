Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,649 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box

13134793

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,649KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDCED1RG320536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
GPS From Telematics
147" Wheel Base
5'10" Box Length

Email Lynden Auto Depot

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500