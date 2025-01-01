$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,649KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDCED1RG320536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 37,649 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
GPS From Telematics
147" Wheel Base
5'10" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
