<p>Lease return </p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

45,526 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
CustomTrailBossCrewCab4WDZ71 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEK2RG221445

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,526 KM

Lease return 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
5'10" Box Length

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

