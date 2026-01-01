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<p>Lease return</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,245 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box

Watch This Vehicle
14523967

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,245KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEK8RG356445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 34,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
157" Wheel Base
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-4535

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$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500