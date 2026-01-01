$48,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Z71 CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Z71 CrewCab 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,245KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEK8RG356445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 34,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
157" Wheel Base
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7"Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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$48,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500